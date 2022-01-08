Nur-Sultan’s airport operates routinely

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The airport in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, operates as usual, Kazinform cites the airport’s press service.

«The Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has not suspended operation amid the imposed state of emergency across the country. All airport services work around the clock. Flights are canceled by the decision of airlines. In case of questions regarding delays and cancellations, please contact the call centers of air companies,» the airport’s press service said in a statement.

Six international flights to and from Dubai, Minsk and Kaliningrad are to be performed by international air companies to and from the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport today, 8 January.

Details on international and domestic flights will be updated daily.