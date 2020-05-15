Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan resumes operation of some facilities May 18

    15 May 2020, 17:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFRM - Nur-Sultan’s chief medical officer Zhanna Praliyeva told Kazinform that some facilities will resume operation on May 18.

    According to her words, public catering facilities - cafes, restaurants for up to 50 visitors will resume their operation on Monday. Praliyeva added that duty groups of kindergartens, correctional rooms will start operation as well.

    She added that population service centers, educational centers’ groups of up to 5 children may resume operation from May 18, 25 respectively.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Nur-Sultan
