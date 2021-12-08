Nur-Sultan residents strongly recommended to avoid traveling abroad amid Omicron strain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief state sanitary officer of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beisenova urged Nur-Sultan residents to avoid travelling abroad amid growing number of Omicron strain cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing Ms Beisenova stressed that the new Omicron strain seems to be even more contagious than previous ones and she strongly recommends Nur-Sultan residents to avoid travelling abroad.

She pointed out the importance of vaccination and revaccination, adding that it is the only way to protect yourself from the virus.

The chief state sanitary officer of the Kazakh capital noted that 65.6% of the city’s residents got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 61.4%. She also said that over 2,000 people in Nur-Sultan city had already revaccinated.

Deputy head of the public health office of Nur-Sultan city Gulnaz Dosmyrzayeva added that some 9,300 people got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan city starting from November 15.

«6,200 teenagers, over 2,800 nursing mothers and 206 pregnant women got the first shot of Pfizer vaccine,» she told the press briefing.

Ms Dosmyrzayeva reminded of revaccination campaign which started on November 22 countrywide. To date, 2,100 people, including healthcare workers, teachers, employees of law-enforcement agencies, have revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.



