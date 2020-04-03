Go to the main site
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan residents sing from balconies to boost national spirit

    3 April 2020, 11:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Residents of the Kazak capital sang the national anthem from their windows and balconies on Thursday night to show that their spirit is still strong, Kazinform reports.

    In a video shared by social media users, the streets of Nur-Sultan are filled with the voices of its people signing the national anthem from their windows and balconies. Nur-Sultan residents joined their voices in a ‘national anthem’ flashmob announced on social media.

    This was done to boost national spirit and warm people’s hearts during the quarantine regime instituted in the city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
