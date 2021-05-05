Nur-Sultan reports over 28 thou COVID-19 infections since start of year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Nur-Sultan city, Sarkhat Beisenova, chief medical officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Nur-Sultan as the city has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus for two months straight reporting up to 450 daily COVID-19 cases. Over 28 thousand infections have been recorded in the city since the start of the year.

According to Beisenova, COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 of population per week has fallen from 313 to 258, with the city reporting 3,075 cases last week down 8.5%.

Nur-Sultan has reported 285 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 217 symptomatic and 68 asymptomatic ones. The city’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 47,014



