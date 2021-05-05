Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan reports over 28 thou COVID-19 infections since start of year

    5 May 2021, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Nur-Sultan city, Sarkhat Beisenova, chief medical officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Nur-Sultan as the city has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus for two months straight reporting up to 450 daily COVID-19 cases. Over 28 thousand infections have been recorded in the city since the start of the year.

    According to Beisenova, COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 of population per week has fallen from 313 to 258, with the city reporting 3,075 cases last week down 8.5%.

    Nur-Sultan has reported 285 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 217 symptomatic and 68 asymptomatic ones. The city’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 47,014

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year