Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan reports over 28 thou COVID-19 infections since start of year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 May 2021, 14:39
Nur-Sultan reports over 28 thou COVID-19 infections since start of year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Nur-Sultan city, Sarkhat Beisenova, chief medical officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Nur-Sultan as the city has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus for two months straight reporting up to 450 daily COVID-19 cases. Over 28 thousand infections have been recorded in the city since the start of the year.

According to Beisenova, COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 of population per week has fallen from 313 to 258, with the city reporting 3,075 cases last week down 8.5%.

Nur-Sultan has reported 285 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 217 symptomatic and 68 asymptomatic ones. The city’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 47,014


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary