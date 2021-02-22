Nur-Sultan reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 22, 2021, a total of 1,017 COVID-19 cases have been reported in schoolchildren in the city of Nur-Sultan since the 2020/21 school year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of 1,017, 232 (22.8%) have been reported in schoolchildren attending reduced in-person classes, and 785 cases (77.2%) in schoolchildren studying online, Sarkhat Beisenova, Nur-Sultan city’s Chief Medical Officer, said.

A total of 79 schools have been quarantined, of which 21 are still under quarantine.

174 COVID-19 cases have been reported among students, including 35 college students, and 139 university students. 94 kids of pre-school facilities have contracted COVID-19 in the city during the current academic year.