Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2021, 15:46
Nur-Sultan reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 22, 2021, a total of 1,017 COVID-19 cases have been reported in schoolchildren in the city of Nur-Sultan since the 2020/21 school year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Out of 1,017, 232 (22.8%) have been reported in schoolchildren attending reduced in-person classes, and 785 cases (77.2%) in schoolchildren studying online, Sarkhat Beisenova, Nur-Sultan city’s Chief Medical Officer, said.

A total of 79 schools have been quarantined, of which 21 are still under quarantine.

174 COVID-19 cases have been reported among students, including 35 college students, and 139 university students. 94 kids of pre-school facilities have contracted COVID-19 in the city during the current academic year.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary