Nur-Sultan reports 14-fold decline in COVID-19 patient numbers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 August 2020, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan city has closed 9 out of 16 COVID-19 facilities given the better epidemic situation, Kazinform reports.

As of August 20, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving hospital treatment has fallen from 2,000 to 95 or by 14 times, and that of pneumonia patients – from 1,333 to 176 or by 7 times.

According to the head of the health office of Nur-Sultan city, Timur Muratov, the capital’s COVID-19 situation is stabilized.

During the peak of the pandemic, 16 COVID-19 facilities with a total of 4 thousand beds had been deployed. Now, nine of them are closed. According to him, the city has up to 100 ambulance crews ready to be deployed during peak periods as well as 60 crews in clinics of the city.

207 mobile crews are also available in case urgent assistance requires.

According to him, the city’s hospitals have been resuming provision of routine treatment to patients as well as chronic ones.


