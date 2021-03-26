Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 March 2021, 12:54
Nur-Sultan registered an average of 230 new COVID-19 cases daily

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation in the Kazakh capital remains unstable, claims head of the Public Health Department Timur Muratov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing on Friday, Timur Muratov said Nur-Sultan city is still in the ‘red zone’.

«The city has seen a 24% increase in the number of new cases since March 14, 2021. In February the daily number of fresh infections stood at 100, whereas as of March 25 an average of 230 fresh COVID-19 cases are registered every day,» he told the press briefing.

In his words, the current epidemiological situation reminds the one the city observed last summer.

«3,754 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded within 25 days of March which resembles the figures we had back in early July 2020,» Mr. Muratov added.

Chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beisenova added that if the situation with COVID-19 in the city gets worse, then, local authorities will look into the possibility of imposing stricter curbs.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
