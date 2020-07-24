Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan reestablishes exit checkpoints to limit quarantine breaches

    24 July 2020, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city has rolled out checkpoints to warn people exiting the city of movement restrictions within the leisure areas as well as to make sure people wear face masks and observe social distancing rules, Kazinform cites the press service of the city's police office.

    The police office says the measures taken to fight the coronavirus infection by restricting visits to the leisure areas are kept under special control.

    It is said that 50 quarantine breaches, including 29 people violating the rules to wear masks and keep social distancing and 21 businesses which breached time requirements, have been reported in the past two days in Nur-Sultan city.

    There are 16 monitoring groups operating in the city to make sure the quarantine measures are followed in places of entertainment, catering facilities, and amusement parks.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

