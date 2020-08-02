Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan quarantine measures extended for two more weeks

    2 August 2020, 10:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan has signed a decree No. 225 «On the extension of strict restrictive quarantine measures in the city of Nur-Sultan». Residents of the city must comply with the requirements specified in the resolution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thus, it is banned to hold entertainment, sports and other mass events, as well as family, commemorative events, forums, conferences, seminars, meetings and etc.

    It is permitted to carry out outdoor individual workouts.

    It is prohibited to organize excursion, corporate, group nature trips (with the exception of groups of no more than 3 people or members of one family).

    The citizens aged 65 and over need to restrict movement around the city and other public places.

    People must wear protective face masks and maintain social distance of at least two meters.

    People are banned to gather in groups of more than three in public places including yards, parks, squares and embankments.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year