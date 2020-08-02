Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan quarantine measures extended for two more weeks

Alzhanova Raushan
2 August 2020, 10:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan has signed a decree No. 225 «On the extension of strict restrictive quarantine measures in the city of Nur-Sultan». Residents of the city must comply with the requirements specified in the resolution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, it is banned to hold entertainment, sports and other mass events, as well as family, commemorative events, forums, conferences, seminars, meetings and etc.

It is permitted to carry out outdoor individual workouts.

It is prohibited to organize excursion, corporate, group nature trips (with the exception of groups of no more than 3 people or members of one family).

The citizens aged 65 and over need to restrict movement around the city and other public places.

People must wear protective face masks and maintain social distance of at least two meters.

People are banned to gather in groups of more than three in public places including yards, parks, squares and embankments.


