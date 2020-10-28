Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan plays host to conference on legacy of Abai

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2020, 14:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The national scientific and practical conference «Abai’s Legacy» has taken place at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University attended by renowned statesmen and public figures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event focused on studying the legacy of the prominent thinker Abai in national identity, basis for the formation of intelligent nation and renewed society as well as a concept of «harmonious person» around the Mangilik el (Eternal nation) idea.

Attending the meeting were the well-known statesmen and public figures, and Abai scholars, half of whom joined the conference via Zoom.

Among those present was Director of the Abai Institute of the Shakarim University Zhandos Aubakirov. According to him, it is symbolic that the event took part at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, where the Adai Academy Research Institute has been recently opened. Much work o n Abai’s legacy has so far been conduced in the Institute.

He added that the study of Abai’s legacy is not a one-day work, noting that the poet’s works, outlook on life should always be studied which requires profound knowledge.

During the event, presentations were made by journalist, Senate Deputy Nurtore Zhusip, Director of the Walikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology Ziyabek Kabuldinov, and others.

In conclusion, a collection of scientific research on Abai’s legacy was presented.

