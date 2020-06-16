Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan: Overnight rainfall was more than half of monthly average

Alzhanova Raushan
16 June 2020, 12:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A thunderstorm with heavy rain hit Nur-Sultan overnight, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«More than 100 special equipment including sewage machines and motor pumps, are involved in pumping water around the city. More than 150 thousand cubic meters of rain water were pumped out», the press service of the Akimat reports.

According to Kazhydromet, on the night of June 15-16, 24 mm of rain precipitation fell in the capital which is more than half of normal.

In general, to prevent flooding of the streets the Akimat is carrying out systematic work on the construction of storm water drains.


