    Nur-Sultan opens new schools for 9 thousand places

    1 September 2020, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three new schools and three new corpuses within the educational facilities have been opened in Nur-Sultan city on September 1 to avoid triple shifting in four schools and overcrowded conditions in six schools, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital’s administration.

    The new educational facilities said to operate on a double-shift basis are to provide 9 thousand places.

    While paying a visit to one of the educational facilities of the city, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov highlighted the importance of the task to create new places and confortable conditions for schoolchildren. The school the mayor visited fits 2,400 schoolchildren and is equipped with interactive classes, an online studio to deliver distance learning, prepare online lessons, and hold webinars and live broadcast.

    The schools are said to conduct classes in reduced groups of not more than 15 students, have disinfectants, antiseptics, ensure social distancing is in place and students wear face masks.

    Notably, this year 12 schools are to be built and put into operation twice more than in the previous year. 12 more will be commissioned in 2021.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

