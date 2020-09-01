Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan opens new schools for 9 thousand places

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2020, 15:15
Nur-Sultan opens new schools for 9 thousand places

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three new schools and three new corpuses within the educational facilities have been opened in Nur-Sultan city on September 1 to avoid triple shifting in four schools and overcrowded conditions in six schools, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital’s administration.

The new educational facilities said to operate on a double-shift basis are to provide 9 thousand places.

While paying a visit to one of the educational facilities of the city, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov highlighted the importance of the task to create new places and confortable conditions for schoolchildren. The school the mayor visited fits 2,400 schoolchildren and is equipped with interactive classes, an online studio to deliver distance learning, prepare online lessons, and hold webinars and live broadcast.

