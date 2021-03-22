Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan opens new backyard club

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2021, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new backyard club Samgau for children with special needs, orphans, and children from socially vulnerable families has been opened in Nur-Sultan city by the joint efforts of the city’s administration and the youth policy department, Kazinform cites the press service of Nur-Sultan’s administration.

The opening took place as part of the celebrations of the 30 years anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Nauryz celebrations, and the Sports and Master Day. The club is to hold toguz kumalak, karate, Kazakh wrestling, judo, and chess sections.

The ceremony was joined by Baikonur district Governor Nurbol Nursagatov, Head of the Youth Policy Department of Nur-Sultan Kairat Kambarov, and public figure Tauken Kenesbekuly.


