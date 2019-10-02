Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan named second runner-up in CIS TOP 10 Cities for Tourism Autumn 2019

    2 October 2019, 19:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Travel portal TourStat has included Nur-Sultan in the TOP 10 list of CIS states to visit in fall 2019.

    Minsk, Nur-Sultan (Astana) and Yerevan are leaders in the ranking of the CIS cities to be visited in autumn.

    According to TourStat, during autumn trips tourists usually spend USD40 to USD100 per day (accommodation and meals).

    The most inexpensive are autumn tours to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Minsk and Yerevan are the most demanded for weekend trips.

    TourStat says that Nur-Sultan and Baku are popular among shopping lovers.

    Top 10 CIS Cities For Tourism:

    1. Minsk, Belarus

    2. Nur-Sultan (Astana), Kazakhstan

    3. Yerevan, Armenia

    4. Almaty, Kazakhstan

    5. Baku, Azerbaijan

    6. Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    7. Chisinau, Moldova

    8. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    9. Dushanbe, Tajikistan

    10. Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Tourism Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
