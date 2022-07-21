Go to the main site
    • Nur-Sultan moves into COVID-19 ‘yellow’ zone

    21 July 2022 09:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread has published the epidemiological situation assessment matrix for Kazakhstan for July 21, Kazinform reports.

    As per the matrix, the city of Nur-Sultan was placed in a ‘yellow’ zone for the COVID-19 spread.

    Almaty and Shymkent cities, as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, Abai, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Turkistan regions are in a ‘green zone.’

    Earlier, it was reported that 2,257 new coronavirus cases had been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #Nur-Sultan #COVID-19
