Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan moves into COVID-19 ‘yellow’ zone
21 July 2022 09:50

Nur-Sultan moves into COVID-19 ‘yellow’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19 spread has published the epidemiological situation assessment matrix for Kazakhstan for July 21, Kazinform reports.

As per the matrix, the city of Nur-Sultan was placed in a ‘yellow’ zone for the COVID-19 spread.

Almaty and Shymkent cities, as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, Abai, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Turkistan regions are in a ‘green zone.’

Earlier, it was reported that 2,257 new coronavirus cases had been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry

News

Archive