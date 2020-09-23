Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan-Moscow direct flight restored

    23 September 2020, 16:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air Astana's direct flights from Moscow (Domodedovo) to Nur-Sultan re-start this week and will be operated thereafter once a week on Wednesdays, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

    The first flight from Nur-Sultan to Moscow is scheduled for this Saturday, September 26.

    The flight will leave Nur-Sultan at 21:40 pm and land in Moscow at 22:15 pm local time. The flight from Moscow will lift off at 23:15 pm and land at 5:35+ am local time.

    Only Russian and Kazakhstani citizens as well persons holding a residence permit in the Republic of Kazakhstan are allowed to use the direct flight.

    The nationals of Kazakhstan arriving in Moscow, Russia via the direct flight are required to complete a survey and provide a PCR certificate with a negative result obtained within 72 hours before the flight. 14-days quarantine is obligatory for the passengers arriving to work in Russia.

    The nationals of the Russian Federation are also required to complete a survey on Gosuslugi web portal before the flight and take a PCR test within 72 hours upon arrival and upload the results on the said web portal.

    All passengers arriving from Moscow are required to take a PCR test within 48 hours upon arrival and self-quarantine for 14 days. If persons have a PCR certificate with a negative result obtained within 5 days upon arrival to the Republic of Kazakhstan, they are exempted from PRC testing.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Air Astana
