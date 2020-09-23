Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Nur-Sultan-Moscow direct flight restored

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2020, 16:05
Nur-Sultan-Moscow direct flight restored

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Air Astana's direct flights from Moscow (Domodedovo) to Nur-Sultan re-start this week and will be operated thereafter once a week on Wednesdays, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

The first flight from Nur-Sultan to Moscow is scheduled for this Saturday, September 26.

The flight will leave Nur-Sultan at 21:40 pm and land in Moscow at 22:15 pm local time. The flight from Moscow will lift off at 23:15 pm and land at 5:35+ am local time.

Only Russian and Kazakhstani citizens as well persons holding a residence permit in the Republic of Kazakhstan are allowed to use the direct flight.

The nationals of Kazakhstan arriving in Moscow, Russia via the direct flight are required to complete a survey and provide a PCR certificate with a negative result obtained within 72 hours before the flight. 14-days quarantine is obligatory for the passengers arriving to work in Russia.

The nationals of the Russian Federation are also required to complete a survey on Gosuslugi web portal before the flight and take a PCR test within 72 hours upon arrival and upload the results on the said web portal.

All passengers arriving from Moscow are required to take a PCR test within 48 hours upon arrival and self-quarantine for 14 days. If persons have a PCR certificate with a negative result obtained within 5 days upon arrival to the Republic of Kazakhstan, they are exempted from PRC testing.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Air Astana  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands