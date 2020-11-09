Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan mayor, Metropolitan Alexander hold talks

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 November 2020, 16:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov has held talks with Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan to discuss the problems of cooperation amid the quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, Metropolitan Alexander told Mayor Kulginov about the life of Astana eparchy amid the quarantine regime and pointed out the fact that it supported all state initiatives aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Kulginov, in turn, revealed what measures are taken by the city administration to strengthen the healthcare and education systems, to support SMEs, and to develop infrastructure and social sphere.

The parties agreed that the victory over the coronavirus pandemic largely depends on the unity of the population and respect towards each other.

The mayor and Metropolitan Alexander also touched upon the construction of a church which was approved by the First President – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The laying of the foundation stone of the church took place on May 12, 2019.


Religion   Nur-Sultan  
