    Nur-Sultan mayor inspects construction of largest mosque in Central Asia

    4 August 2020, 12:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan mayor Altay Kulginov has inspected the contraction site of the mosque that will be the largest mosque in the country and Central Asia, Kazinform cites the capital's administration.

    The country's largest mosque, which is under conduction, sits between Kabanbay batyr and Mangilik El Avenues. After construction, the mosque will be able to receive 30 thousand people at once and claim the title of the largest mosque in the Central Asian region.

    On his Instagram account, Kulginov stated that the mosque's construction is funded through charitable donations from the Turkish company. He also assured that all the sanitary rules are observed at the contraction site.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Religion Construction Nur-Sultan
