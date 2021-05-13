Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan Mayor congratulates citizens on Eid al-Fitr

    13 May 2021, 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov extended his congratulations to the citizens on Eid al-Fitr on his Instagram account, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital’s administration.

    In his post, the mayor stated that during the holy month of Ramadan much good deeds have been done in the city, with a lot of support given to the needy as part of charity events.

    He noted that Eid al-Fitr, which concludes Ramadan, has become not only a religious holiday, but also national.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Events Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year