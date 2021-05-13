Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan Mayor congratulates citizens on Eid al-Fitr

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2021, 11:16
Nur-Sultan Mayor congratulates citizens on Eid al-Fitr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov extended his congratulations to the citizens on Eid al-Fitr on his Instagram account, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital’s administration.

In his post, the mayor stated that during the holy month of Ramadan much good deeds have been done in the city, with a lot of support given to the needy as part of charity events.

He noted that Eid al-Fitr, which concludes Ramadan, has become not only a religious holiday, but also national.


Events   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary