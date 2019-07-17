Nur-Sultan Mayor commissions to revive Industrial Park projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov has met today with the city’s core groups, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the tasks he set to thelocal authorities was to expand the Special Economic Zone.

The Mayor reminded of thePresident’s instruction to boost Kazakhstani entrepreneurship and to make it a driving force of the country’s economy.

«Creation of favorable conditionsfor business in the regions is a priority task for now. The territory of theNur-Sultan Special Economic Zone should be expanded. We need to establish thesecond Industrial Park,» Altay Kulginov said.

According to him, some of theprojects in the Industrial Park are staying idle. «12 projects commissioned in2017-2018 are working at 5-10% of their capacity, 7 projects are functioning at 50-60%. And 20projects only are run at 80-90%.

In this regard, the Mayorcommissioned the municipal investments department to thoroughly analyse each project and draft a road map on their revival.