Nur-Sultan Mayor commissions to revive Industrial Park projects

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 July 2019, 14:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov has met today with the city’s core groups, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the tasks he set to the local authorities was to expand the Special Economic Zone.

The Mayor reminded of the President’s instruction to boost Kazakhstani entrepreneurship and to make it a driving force of the country’s economy.

«Creation of favorable conditions for business in the regions is a priority task for now. The territory of the Nur-Sultan Special Economic Zone should be expanded. We need to establish the second Industrial Park,» Altay Kulginov said.

According to him, some of the projects in the Industrial Park are staying idle. «12 projects commissioned in 2017-2018 are working at 5-10% of their capacity, 7 projects are functioning at 50-60%. And 20 projects only are run at 80-90%.

In this regard, the Mayor commissioned the municipal investments department to thoroughly analyse each project and draft a road map on their revival.

