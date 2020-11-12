Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan mayor, Belarus ambassador discuss industrial cooperation

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2020, 19:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov has held talks with Ambassador of Belarus Pavel Utyupin in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration.

The sides discussed the issues of industrial cooperation, opening of joint enterprises in Nur-Sultan city on the assembly of municipal and agricultural machinery, elevators as well as further development of industrial sectors and stepping up two-way trade turnover.

Altai Kulginov and Pavel Utyupin also paid utmost attention to facilitating cooperation in economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian spheres.


