Nur-Sultan may tighten quarantine if coronavirus cases increase

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the city of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva spoke about the possible tightening of quarantine regime, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhanna Praliyeva appealed to residents of the capital with a request to comply with quarantine measures.

In order to avoid the further spread of the novel coronavirus infection, quarantine measures in the capital may be tightened, Praliyeva said.

At present 2,620 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Nur-Sultan. 70 percent or 1,829 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus. 14 people died from the infection in the capital. This is the highest death rate from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.