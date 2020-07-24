Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan may gather heads of SCO countries' medical and epidemiological welfare services

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 July 2020, 15:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Heads of the medical and epidemiological welfare services of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries may hold a meeting this October in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the online meeting of the health ministers of the SCO member states, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi expressed the country's readiness to hold a meeting of heads of the medical and epidemiological welfare services of the SCO member countries in Nur-Sultan city under the SCO's work plan. He also invited representatives of the SCO member and observer states.

As of today, Kazakhstan has reported 78,586 COVID-19 cases. Over 28 thousand patients have been treated countrywide; 49,488 or 63% have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Worldometer places Kazakhstan at 28th spot in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, 53rd and 28th according to the country's COVID-19 death rate and recovery rate, respectively.


