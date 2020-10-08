Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan launching new information system to monitor COVID-19 situation

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 October 2020, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Nur-Sultan city is putting in place a new information system to monitor the COVID-19 situation, Daniyal Aitkenov, Head of Nur-Sultan city’s Digitalization and Public Services Office, told an online briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the briefing, Mr Aitkenov also informed of the situation center to monitor the epidemic situation and take rapid action in the fight against COVID-19 which has been set up in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to him, the development of the new information system began when the spread of the COVID-19 infection peaked. The system is to be integrated to expedite the data update and eliminate human error as well as to increase the efficiency in the use of human resources.


