Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan international airport's code changed

    8 June 2020, 08:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On June 8, 2020 Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has officially changed its three-letter code from TSE to NQZ, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    Thus, starting from June 8 the new code will be used on tickets, baggage tags and information boards. The negotiations on changing the airport code started in 2017 when the airport was renamed after the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The changes were supported on October 14, 2019 in Warsaw (Poland) at the IATA Passenger Standards Meeting with the participation of all its members.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year