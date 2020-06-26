Go to the main site
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan increases ambulance teams to handle growing COVID-19 pressure

    26 June 2020, 16:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan has been observing a sharp increase in visits by ambulance teams as a result of the difficult epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform reports with reference to the capital's administration.

    According to the capital's administration, ambulance teams operating in Nur-Sultan have been increased from 118 to 150 as more calls are being received.

    It is said 70 medical college graduates will join ambulance teams to meet the demand.

    Notably, over 4,5 thousand calls have been received by the ambulance teams over the past day, and only 2,800 have been handled.

    As reported earlier, the pressure on the ambulance service has rose by 40% countrywide in June.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

