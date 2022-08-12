Qazaq TV
Nur-Sultan hosts XIII Intl Circus Art Festival
12 August 2022 17:57

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The annual XIII Festival of Circus Art Echoes of Asia is being held on these days in Nur-Sultan.

The audience will enjoy the best circus performances with the participation of young an renowned artists from all over the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Director General of the Circus of Nur-Sultan Yerik Zholzhaksynov, the Festival has already become some kind of a ‘visiting card’ of our country. «Our goal is to create conditions for preserving the rich traditions of the national circus art. Year by year the artists of the circus get an opportunity to exchange creative experience and upgrade their skills,» Yerik Zholzhaksynov said.

Talented acrobats, jugglers, aerial gymnasts and clowns from 13 countries – Belarus, Hungary, Vietnam, Israel, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, France and Kazakhstan – are participating in the event. Among them are.

Professional judges will evaluate the artists’ performance. Among them are renowned figures of culture and world circus art – Minister of Culture of Hungary Péter Fekete, President of the International Circus Festival of Italy Fabio Montico, Director of the State Circus of Belarus Vladimir Shaban, Director of the Uzbek State Circus Rustam Majidov, Director of the Kyrgyz State Circus Farkhad Bekmanbetov and others.

The opening ceremony of the Festival was held today at 04:00 pm. The audience enjoyed the contest program A. The contest program B will be presented on August 13. The Festival will end on August 14 with a gala show.


