Nur-Sultan hosts ‘To the Society of Universal Labor’ forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The republican forum titled ‘To the Society of Universal Labor’ was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The awarding ceremony of veterans of labor and winners of the ‘Enbek zholy’ republican competition took place within the framework of the forum dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

In his opening remarks at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov stressed that the Government gradually carries out the policy of social modernization of the society based on the efficient labor.

«Today’s forum confirms that the status of ‘a person of labor’ is gaining momentum in the modern society. In 2021, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said our social policy should be aimed at creating a competitive and strong society of universal labor,» Tugzhanov reminded participants of the forum.

Nowadays, according to him, the Kazakh Government is tasked to ensure the rise of income and prosperity of all Kazakhstanis. In the past nine months Kazakhstan’s economy has continued to recover gradually and has demonstrated a 3%-growth.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that the state meets all social commitments, including pensions, allowances, social assistance, salaries, state programs aimed at ensuring the employment of the citizens and other complex measures.



