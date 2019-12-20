Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan hosts Qazaq Kuresi World Championship

    20 December 2019, 18:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh capital is playing a host to the VIII Qazaq Kuresi World Championship.

    «The Qazaq Kuresi World Federation opened federations in 52 states around the world over the past 15 years. Today’s championship brings together 28 nations,» director of the federation Talgat Mazibayev told journalists.

    According to him, there are well-known judokas and freestyle wrestlers among those attending. There are participants of the Olympic Games, many-time sambo champions in the teams of Uzbekistan, Latvia, and Belarus.

    The winners of the world championship are promised USD 70,000.

    He also added the wrestlers will compete in six weight classes at large.

    The championship is organized with the support of the administration of Nur-Sultan city and Eurasian Resources Group.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

