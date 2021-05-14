Nur-Sultan hosts political consultations btw Kazakhstan and Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 6th political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Spain are taking place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the event Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Yerlan Alimbayev said that Spain is Kazakhstan’s important partner in Europe, pointing to the relations between the two countries developing in the spirit of strategic partnership.

He expressed hope that the agreement on strategic partnership signed in 2009 will be considered in the next year and elevated to a new level following the outcomes of the consultations, debating issues of political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In her turn, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain Cristina Gallach expressed her content with the talks, expressed hope to further develop trade relations between Kazakhstan and Spain.

She confirmed Spain’s full support for the current relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, hoping to further deepen them for the sake of inclusiveness and sustainability.

The sides also discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the two economies and measures to counteract it.

Interaction between Nur-Sultan and Madrid in a multilateral framework and Kazakhstan and the EU as part of the Expanded Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was also under discussion.



