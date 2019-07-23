Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan hosts exhibition by photo artist from Ufa

    23 July 2019, 22:51

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - «With Love for the Motherland» exhibition by Lyudmila Kamneva, aphoto artist from the city of Ufa, has opened in the Russian Center of Science andCulture in Nur-Sultan. The event is dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the establishmentof the Republic of Bashkortostan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Assemblyof the People of Kazakhstan.

    Lyudmila Kamneva is a laureateof Russian and international contests.

    The opening day included a concert given by professionaland amateur musicians and performers, an ethnographic exhibition. Besides,visitors have the opportunity to taste the dishes of the Bashkir national cuisine.

    The project is organized by Akbuzat, a Bashkir ethnoculturalassociation, with the support from the Representative Office ofRossotrudnichestvo in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assembly of the Peopleof Kazakhstan.


    Ural Aznabayev, Chairman ofAkbuzat, noted that Bashkortostan is one of the key constituent entities of theRussian Federation.

    Bashkortostan’s contribution to the economy andculture of Russia and to increased commodity turnover and thedevelopment of comprehensive ties between Russia and Kazakhstan is gainingmomentum.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Culture Nur-Sultan
