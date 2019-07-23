Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan hosts exhibition by photo artist from Ufa

Almas Zheksenbekov
23 July 2019, 22:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - «With Love for the Motherland» exhibition by Lyudmila Kamneva, a photo artist from the city of Ufa, has opened in the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nur-Sultan. The event is dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Lyudmila Kamneva is a laureate of Russian and international contests.

The opening day included a concert given by professional and amateur musicians and performers, an ethnographic exhibition. Besides, visitors have the opportunity to taste the dishes of the Bashkir national cuisine.

The project is organized by Akbuzat, a Bashkir ethnocultural association, with the support from the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Ural Aznabayev, Chairman of Akbuzat, noted that Bashkortostan is one of the key constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Bashkortostan’s contribution to the economy and culture of Russia and to increased commodity turnover and the development of comprehensive ties between Russia and Kazakhstan is gaining momentum.

