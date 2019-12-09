Nur-Sultan hosts conference on State-of-the-Nation Address’ implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital has hosted the science-to-practice conference «Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan: the first results today, Kazinform reports.

Within the framework of the conference the participants summed up the first results of the implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address to the People of Kazakhstan «Constructive Public Dialogue – The Basis Of Stability And Prosperity Of Kazakhstan».

Darkhan Kaletayev, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took the floor at the conference to note that political stability, national security and the government ‘listening’ to its citizens are the focal points of the President’s policy.

«In the address to the people of Kazakhstan the President highlighted Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a genuinely social state through evolutional, continued and decisive changes. Suggested by President Tokayev, the concept of the Listening State which quickly and efficiently responds to all constructive citizen requests will be the basis for building a constant dialogue between the government and the society,» Kaletayev said.

Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov and Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aitmagambetov also addressed the participants of the conference to reveal how their ministries implement the State-of-the-Nation Address.