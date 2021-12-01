Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan hosts concert dedicated to First President of Kazakhstan

    1 December 2021, 15:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An orchestra of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev held a concert themed ‘Elbasy – yel tiregi’ dedicated to the Day of the First President, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Nur-Sultan’s city administration.

    Conductor of the orchestra Nurlan Bekenov stressed that the concert was dedicated to the First President of Kazakhstan. Musical pieces by present-day Kazakhstani composer were performed at the event. Pieces dedicated to Elbasy and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence were performed as well.

    Well-known Kazakhstani culture figure Zhanar Kassymova added that the musical pieces depicting the history of our people and the country’s development were presented at the concert.

    The concert included performances by Arailym Rakhymqyzy, Estai Mukashev, Anar Muzdakhanova, Orynbai Duisen, Daniyar Mukan, Talgat Allaberinov and many others.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
