Nur-Sultan hosts 2nd Kazakhstan Winter Polonia Games

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 December 2019, 08:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the 2nd Kazakhstan Winter Polonia Games which brought together amateur athletes from all corners of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sports event was organized by the Polska Jedność Association.

This year nine teams consisting of 45 amateur athletes aged 12-65 from Aktobe, Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Pavlodar, Akmola region, Ridder, Talgar, Temirtau and Ust-Kamenogorsk participated in the 2nd Winter Polonia Games.

In her remarks at the opening ceremony of the Polonia Games in the Kazakh capital Consul of Poland Anita Staszkiewicz praised the growing number of participants of the sports event in Kazakhstan. She wished them good luck in competing for the medals.

On the first day the participants competed in cross country skiing and Nordic walking, on Day 2 the amateur athletes demonstrated their skills in sheet shooting and relay race.

Antonina Biryukova, Ildar Kussainov, Mikhail Kolodnitski and Vladislav Pan claimed gold in the cross country skiing event. Silver went to Valentina Snegurskaya, Svetlana Kiselyova and Olga Kazakova. Anastasia Kuklina, Nadezhda Ladina and Galina Nemtseva settled for bronze.

Radmir Gumirov, Alan Temraliyev, Mikhail Kolodnitski and Eduard Vincho won gold in the Nordic walking event. Konstantin Vincho, Azhar Sadovskaya, Lyubov Grigoryeva and Andrey Mikhalevich hauled silver. Antonina Biryukova, Yegor Kashtanov, Svetlana Kiselyova and Marek Kucharski clinched bronze.

Yaroslav Samokhval, Alan Temraliyev, Viktor Slominski and Vladislav Dobrovolski were the best in the relay race. Konstantin Vincho, Ildar Kussainov, Yevgeniy Dzhigar and Eduard Vincho collected silver. Bronze went to Yekaterina Didyk, Vladislav Stroyenski, Stanislav Dmitriyev and Vladislav Pan.

Konstantin Vincho, Ildar Kussainov, Tatiana Guralevich and Yelena Romashkina picked up gold in the sheet shooting event. Yaroslav Samokhval, Anastasia Kuklina, Yevgeniy Dzhigar and Sergei Lysenko won silver. Yekaterina Didyk, Yerzat Maulenov, Olga Shchepetilnikova and Marek Kucharski claimed bronze.

