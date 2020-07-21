Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan hospitals dealing with less severe COVID-19, pneumonia cases, mayor

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2020, 12:53
Nur-Sultan hospitals dealing with less severe COVID-19, pneumonia cases, mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city has observed a falling trend in numbers of severe COVID-19 and pneumonia cases by 30% and 33%, respectively, the city mayor, Altai Kulginov, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The mayor attributed the fall in severe COVID-19 and pneumonia cases to the stringent quarantine measures the country has re-introduced until August 2.

According to Kulginov, 8,619 people have been diagnosed with COVID19 in the city, of which 5,511 or 64% have recovered. The city's hospitals have been providing treatment to 2,262 COVID-19 patients and reported a 30% decline in the total number of severe cases. So far, the COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 212 Nur-Sultan citizens.

According to the mayor, there are 9 laboratories with a total daily capacity of over 5 thousand tests running in the city. The total number of PCR tests conducted for COVID-19 so far has totaled 270 thousand.

Notably, as the health ministry reported earlier, the situation with the COVID-19 cases and deaths is stabilizing, with around 1,500-1,600 cases being reported on a daily basis.

The two-week period shows the number of COVID-19 recovered cases in Kazakhstan increase by 60%, and the COVID-19 growth rate at 2.1%.

The mayor also added that hospital pneumonia cases had dropped by 33% in Nur-Sultan city, now totaling 903 compared to 1,348 a couple weeks ago.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary