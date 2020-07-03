Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan honors health workers, honorary citizens ahead of Capital City Day

    3 July 2020, 17:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the Capital City Day, awards, thank-you letters, and titles have been given to healthcare workers, distinguished and honorary citizens on behalf of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital city's administration.

    State awards have been given to over 20 healthcare workers, who were at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 virus. They include Saule Atygayeva, a deputy head physician at the Multi-purpose Medical Center, who received the Barys order of the third degree, Anna Tsepke, a head physician at the Infectious Hospital, who was awarded with the Parasat order, Ilya Logvinenko, a reanimation doctor, and Murat Orazbayev, a director of the ambulance depot, with both receiving the Kurmet order. Ivan Vakhrushev, an anaesthetist and reanimation doctor, was awarded with a medal for contribution.

    Thank-you letters have been handed to volunteers for their contribution during the pandemic.

    Nur-Sultan mayor Altai Kulginov has also marked honorary citizens of the capital: Otyzbay Suindykov, an experienced teacher, and Vladimir Baumeister, a surgeon, who conducted over 15 thousand operations and more than 13 thousand research.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nur-Sultan
