Nur-Sultan holds republican tree planting campaign

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 12:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A republican tree planting campaign has been carried out in Nur-Sultan city as part of the ecological month. This event is timed to the World Forest Planting Day, Kazinform reports.

The event was attended by the Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and foreign ambassadors, Mayor of the capital Altay Kulginov, members of the Parliament, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, the Nur Otan party, the city and district Akimats, structures and departments as well as NGOs.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Culture   NGOs   Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
