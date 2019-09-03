Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  State of the Nation Address 2019

Nur-Sultan gets ready to open its 2nd Industrial Park

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 September 2019, 17:45
Nur-Sultan gets ready to open its 2nd Industrial Park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17.5% growth is observed in Nur-Sultan’s industrial production sector. Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov said it today at a meeting with the city’s core groups for discussing the President’s 2019 State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Head of State gave a number of instructions on economic development of the country. Nur-Sultan is one of the largest cities and engines of development of Kazakhstan's economy. We observe stable growth of the major socio-economic indicators. In whole, the volume of gross regional product in Q1 2019 made 1.2trn tenge. In 7 months, industrial production has risen by 17.5% and processing industry has risen by 16%. Despite that there is a lag in construction sector, housing commissioning and fixed investments,» said Kulginov.

In his words, development of Astana – New City special economic zones and creation of favorable business climate are of paramount importance. In the nearest time, the Mayor’s Office will adopt a resolution on allocation of a 400ha land plot for the construction of the second industrial park.

The Mayor pointed out that the share of SMEs in the capital has reached 58.8%.

As for the Presidential instruction on business development, Altay Kulginov reminded that a moratorium on inspection of small and medium business entities would be imposed.


State of the Nation Address 2019   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region