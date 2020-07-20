Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan education department comments on preschool facilities' reopening

    20 July 2020, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sholpan Kadyrova, head of the education department of Nur-Sultan, has commented on reopening of day care and preschool facilities during an online briefing at the capital's administration on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kadyrova, reopening of day care and preschool facilities, including working in reduced groups, depends on the sanitary epidemic situation. She went on to say that their working hours would be included in a corresponding order of the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan.

    Notably, around 27 thousand children are to enter the first primary grade this year in Nur-Sultan.

    The capital's schools and colleges are set to start the 2020-21 academic year on September 1 in a distance learning format.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

