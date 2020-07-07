Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan COVID-19 death toll now stands at 61

    7 July 2020, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Since the virus broke out in the country, 5,984 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    To date 5,984 COVID-19 cases have been registered, of which 54% or 3,248 patients have recovered. 61 COVID-19 deaths have been registered, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov told an online press conference at the Central Communications Service Tuesday.

    The recent data indicate that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan so far stands at 49,683, including 16,298 recoveries and 264 deaths.

    Kazakhstan has reported 1,109 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, including 649 symptom-free cases.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

