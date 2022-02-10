Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan close to COVID-19 herd immunity

    10 February 2022, 17:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chief medical officer of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova said that the Kazakh capital is close to reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a briefing, Beissenova said that in order to reduce COVID-19 cases first it is necessary to reach herd immunity.

    According to her, as of now, the number of people given the first component of COVID-19 vaccines stands at 503,967 and the second component 471,619 in the city. 73,885 people or 30.2% out of the people eligible for revaccination have received a booster shot.

    Earlier she spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    «Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in early 2022 the sequencing of 51 positive swabs was conducted. As of result, Omicron strain was detected in more than 70.6% of the infected people, and Delta in 29.4% of the people. Therefore, the Omicron strain dominates in the capital,» said Beissenova.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

